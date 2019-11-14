East Bay police stations to host gun buy-back event

CONCORD (KRON) – In conjunction with the Clayton and Walnut Creek police departments, Concord police announced that they will be buying back guns on November 16 in exchange for gift cards.

Participants can expect $200 in gift cards for an assault weapon, $100 for a handgun and $50 for rifles or shotguns with a maximum limit of $1,000.

“This is 100% voluntary and an opportunity for people who want to dispose of their firearms safely to bring them to us and receive something in return,” said Concord Police Chief Guy Swanger. “Our goal is to provide safe options for our community.”

The event will take place this Saturday at the Concord Pavilion on 2000 Kirker Pass Rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To participate, officers released a list of guidelines for the event in the interest of safety which include:

Transport all firearms to the Concord Pavilion unloaded

Keep all firearms stored in the trunk or locked container during transportation AND arrival

DO NOT remove the firearm from the vehicle!

Please remain inside of your vehicle during the actual exchange process

There will no walk-up firearm exchanges.

Guns collected at the event will be destroyed at a later date.