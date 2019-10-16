East Bay residents push for action after power pole linked to multiple fires

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Some East Bay seniors in Walnut Creek are demanding PG&E take action on a power pole before something catastrophic happens.

Rossmoor is home to nearly 10,000 seniors and a power pole has been connected to five fires.

A spokesperson with Rossmoor says the latest fire was caused when a squirrel was electrocuted and fell down from the pole sparking a fire.

Steve Schached who lives in Rossmoor just yards away from the power pole says really something needs to be done.

There have been five fires linked to the pole in the last 12 years.

KRON4 reached out to PG&E who sent an email response saying that the plan is to replace the pole which will include covering the vertical conductors and connections.

Additionally, PG&E spokesperson says they will be replacing 20 other poles because this area has been identified as a fire threat zone.

That’s all fine with Rossmoor, but spokesperson peterson adds they have heard all of this before.

When pushed for a time, the spokesperson says that has not been pinned down.

Rossmoor has contacted the California Public Utilities Commission who tells me they have launched an investigation into the case.

