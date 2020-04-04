East Bay restaurant owner donates medical supplies to hospitals

(KRON) — The coronavirus pandemic has set many people back, but we have also seen people band together in this time of need.

That is what one East Bay business owner has done.

Hand sanitizer, face masks, and gloves are just a few of the essential items that have been depleted during the coronavirus pandemic. But Jennifer Arrouzet, owner of Cafe Soleil in El Sobrante has stepped up to do her part.

“We just decided from day one that we were going to rally the community, rally our friends, rally our business contacts, people we’ve catered for to just help donate masks, donate gloves, donate, sanitizer,” Arrouzet said.

Jennifer and her husband have accepted donations to buy products, but they’ve also exhausted all personal resources as well.

“We couldn’t even get lysol wipes because all of the supplies were gone. My restaurant suppliers can’t get them in,” she said. “So I have been calling Costco, saying hey I have been your customer for 28 years can you send some for me. So we started buying all that we could and giving them to the hospitals because it was that desperate.”

Their business has taken a big hit, but that isn’t a direct concern at the moment.

“We went from up here to here, overnight 95-percent down. But it’s OK because I am not worried about where we are going to be in a month or two months when we get back open,” Arrouzet said. “I honestly believe when you take care of your community and your workers, your community is going to take care of you. And it’s already happening and I already see it. We don’t have as much as we did, but whatever we have we are going to keep giving.”

