East Bay salon owner offers work to displaced stylists

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay salon owner is paying it forward.

Although the Alameda Public Health Department approved hair and nail salons reopening indoors this month, some remain closed because they can’t make rent or may have been displaced by fires.

But now, a Dublin business owner is offering chairs to stylists who need a place to work.

Back in business for nearly two-weeks, Carina Ampo says her clientele has been cut in half because of the pandemic.

“There’s still a lot of clients still very nervous about returning to a salon environment,” Campo said.

But, she’s grateful to be open.

She assumed ownership of Justin Michael’s salon in Dublin at the start of the year and did not see a global health emergency coming.

“In January, we had every station full,” Campo said. “We had girls working pretty much full time.”

After Alameda County Public Health gave hair and nail salons the greenlight to reopen indoor operations Sept. 4.

Campo chose to return with less capacity to allow for social distancing.

And some stylists have left because there’s less work.

In turn, she’s reaching out to stylists who were put out of work due to other situations out of their control.

“If you are a displaced stylist — we welcome you, and we’ll try to accommodate you,” Campo said. “Even if it’s on an interim.”

Campo says she’s extending the olive branch because she knows people need help.

A stylist may have been a victim of their business failing or a landlord kicking them out.

Or, even losing their home or business in a fire.

If you need a chair — she says you can come here.

“There’s not a ton of availability for me to bring everyone in that’s displaced, but I have a few other friends that own salons that I could also help delegate any of the displaced stylists,” Campo said.

In the meantime, Campo says she’ll keep doing her best to keep her stylists and clients safe while also providing a service people have gone without for half a year.

“It’s going to be a tough road ahead,” she said. “But as long as everybody joins together, I think that we can make through.”

One day at a time.

