(BCN) — The East Bay SPCA is launching an outreach program with the Humane Society to keep families and their pets together, regardless of socio-economic conditions, the organization announced Saturday.

The program, titled Pets for Life, will give free resources to pet owners in underserved Oakland neighborhoods, like food, supplies and other goods required to maintain quality care for an animal.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“East Bay SPCA thanks The Humane Society of the United States for their generous support,” said Karalyn Aronow, vice president of operations for the SPCA “With the help of this grant and training, we hope to make a real and lasting difference for people and pets in underserved areas in Oakland.”

The hope is to preserve the deep connection that a pet owner has with their furry friend, despite circumstance. The SPCA believes that “no one should be denied the opportunity to experience the benefits and joy that come from the human-animal bond,” according to their press release.

“East Bay SPCA has demonstrated an impressive initiative to address the inequity in access to pet resources that people in underserved areas experience,” stated Amanda Arrington, senior director of Pets for Life. “The Humane Society of the United States is proud to support East Bay SPCA in working towards a more just and fair animal welfare movement.”

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.