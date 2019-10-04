East Bay theaters not showing ‘Joker’ movie due to dark theme

ALBANY (KRON) — The dark theme of the the film Joker has law enforcement agencies across the country on high alert.

In turn, theaters are too.

Landmark Theaters, which owns the Albany Twin and more than 50 other theaters nationwide is not allowing masks, painted faces or costumes.

In fact, the Albany Twin isn’t showing the film at all.

And neither are any Landmark Theaters in the East Bay.

That’s going a step further than AMC Theaters, which is allowing customers to wear costumes — but not cover up their faces.

The theater companies want people to feel safe.

You have to keep in mind where theaters are coming from.

Back in 2012, a man shot and killed 12 people and wounded 70 during a screening of the Dark Knight Rises in Colorado.

The shooter, who is currently serving a life sentence in prison, changed his appearance to look like the Joker.

Despite the safety concerns though, tickets for this movie across the country are selling fast.

With many showings selling out.