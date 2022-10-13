OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A person was found dead in Oakland on Wednesday from apparent blunt force trauma, police said Thursday. Police were told at 7:53 p.m. of the discovery in the 2500 block of 82nd Avenue and are investigating the death as the 104th slaying in the city this year. Police sent officers to investigate after Oakland firefighters found the body.

Officers found evidence of an assault, police said. Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3821 or on the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.