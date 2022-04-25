EAST PALO ALTO (BCN) — A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car early Monday in East Palo Alto, police said. The collision was reported about 5:09 a.m. on East Bayshore Road at Oakwood Drive. A man wearing dark clothing was pushing a shopping cart in the southbound lane of traffic and was hit by a car that was traveling in the same direction, according to a news release from police.

The pedestrian died at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it is asked to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by sending an anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org or sending an an anonymous text from a cell phone to (650) 409-6792. Anonymous voice mail messages may be left at (650) 409-6792.

In addition, information can be given by calling Sgt. M. Lualemaga at (650) 853-3160 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.

