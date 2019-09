VALLEJO (KRON) – All eastbound lanes of Interstate-80 in Vallejo are open again after a shooting Saturday night shut them down for hours.

The shooting was first reported at around 8:30 p.m.

The CHP says someone driving eastbound was hit by at least one bullet.

The victims’ condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities continue to investigate Sunday morning and are looking for the suspect or suspects.

No other details have been released at this time.

Traffic Alert: All lanes EB I-80 near Magazine St in @CityofVallejo CLOSED Due to police activity. No estimated time of reopening. Use alternate routes. @511SFBay Caltrans #QuickMap pic.twitter.com/sKFkMTDinm — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) September 15, 2019