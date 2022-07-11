This story has been updated to reflect that traffic has resumed on eastbound Richmond San Rafael bridge.

(KRON) — Traffic was blocked for almost an hour Monday on the eastbound side of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge due to an overturned vehicle in the right lane, according to California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 4:28 p.m. a Chevy Tahoe appears to be overturned in the slow lane on eastbound I-580. In a statement CHP reported that there were injuries in the crash. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the area. At this time CHP does not know when the lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.