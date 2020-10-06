Eddie Van Halen dead from cancer at 65

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen, died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer, his son confirmed on social media.

He was 65.

Van Halen had been battling throat cancer for more than a decade, TMZ reports, and had been traveling between the US and Germany for radiation treatment.

Van Halen’s son, Wolf, posted the heartbreaking news on Twitter, calling him “the best father I could ever ask for.”

“Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop,” he said.

Van Halen, known for hits such as “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Hot for Teacher” and “Jump,” formed in 1972 in Pasadena.

He is survived by his wife and son.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

