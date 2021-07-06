Nikole Hannah-Jones denies tenure at UNC-Chapel Hill

FILE – In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Nikole Hannah-Jones attends the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Weeks of tension over the hiring of investigative journalist Hannah-Jones at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will now come down to a decision from the school’s board of trustees on whether to offer her tenure. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the journalism school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure.

Hannah-Jones announced her decision on Tuesday during an interview on “CBS This Morning.”

Instead, Hannah-Jones said she would instead take up the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at Howard University, a historically black school in Washington, D.C.

Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill approved tenure last week for Pulitizer Prize-winning investigative journalist Hannah-Jones, capping weeks of tension that began when a board member halted the process over questions about her teaching credentials.