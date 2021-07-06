Nikole Hannah-Jones denies tenure at UNC-Chapel Hill

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the journalism school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure.
Hannah-Jones announced her decision on Tuesday during an interview on “CBS This Morning.”
Instead, Hannah-Jones said she would instead take up the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at Howard University, a historically black school in Washington, D.C.
Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill approved tenure last week for Pulitizer Prize-winning investigative journalist Hannah-Jones, capping weeks of tension that began when a board member halted the process over questions about her teaching credentials.