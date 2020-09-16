San Jose State University opening for in-person classes tomorrow

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose State University will re-open for in-person classes tomorrow, according to school officials.
Students, faculty, and staff received an email Tuesday evening explaining that the university was safely monitoring air quality and have noticed an improvement.
They note that they may need to close the physical campus if air quality levels change.
For the latest updates, visit SJSU’s twitter. The university is also offering counseling and a financial assistance program to help students cope with COVID-19 and any stress caused by wildfires burning across the state.
