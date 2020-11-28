SF non-profit launching teacher appreciation initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As we head into the holiday season, San Francisco based organization, OnePercent for Education, is finding ways to show gratitude to our teachers.

The organization supports educationally focused nonprofits, but this year they want to show appreciation for educators.

So, they’re encouraging everyone to take a picture or create a video of gratitude for a teacher that’s made a difference in your life and post it on your social media with the hashtag #teacherthankyoushoutout.

OnePercent for Education says as a society we undervalue our public schools and teachers, this is one way to say thank you during such a difficult year for our educators.

