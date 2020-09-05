T-Mobile offers free internet to millions of students amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – T-Mobile is giving free internet access to millions of students who are trying to connect remotely amid COVID-19.

Project 10million is a 10.7 billion dollar initiative providing free wireless hotspots and high-speed data as well as laptops and tablets to qualifying school districts.

The mission is to make sure technology gaps don’t cause achievement gaps, according to T-Mobile.

Schools can choose a 100 GB per month plan or an unlimited plan.

The best part is that the program is free. Interested school districts can sign up today here. Parents and guardians can also request more information via T-Mobile.

CNN contributed to this report.

Latest Stories: