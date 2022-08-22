SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested eight people across San Rafael this weekend, the first arrests to come out of a Summer Mobilization Effort that the San Rafael Police Department is running through Labor Day weekend, according to a press release from SRPD.

Five drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and three others were arrested on suspicion of burglary. The drivers had blood alcohol contents that ranged from .08% to .18%. One driver who was arrested was reportedly already on DUI probation when they were stopped by police for running a stop sign.

(Courtesy of San Rafael Police)

Another driver allegedly admitted to consuming 12 beers before driving. One driver was speeding on Second Street when they ran a red light before colliding with the guardrail at the intersection of Hetherton Street. This driver initially fled the scene but was apprehended only a block away.

KRON On is streaming now

Another arrest came after officers stopped a vehicle with an expired registration–this resulted in an arrested of three suspected burglars. Officers found stolen pain sprayers, power tools, and evidence of stolen identification. One of the suspects allegedly had narcotics in his possession. The three suspects were booked into Marin County Jail on various charges.

(Photo courtesy of SRPD)

(Photo courtesy of SRPD)

According to RPD, drunk driving crashed accounted for 30 percent of traffic deaths in California in 2020. Last week, KRON4 reported that DUIs can cost drivers up to $18,000 in fees and fines.