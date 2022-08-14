NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A 70-year-old man was struck by a car Saturday evening in Novato, according to police.

The collision occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Bolling Drive near the intersection of Marin Valley Drive. The man sustained major injuries and was transported to a trauma center, according to Novato Police Department.

Bolling Drive was closed for around four hours following the collision. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor for the cause of the collision.

The collision is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Novato Police Department at 415-897-4361.