(BCN) — Two people were injured, including an elderly resident hospitalized in critical condition, in a fire Friday morning at a home in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood, officials said.

The one-alarm blaze was reported at about 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue, where a garage fire spread to the home, according to San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

The elderly resident was rescued by firefighters, treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to a hospital. The second person was assisted in escaping the fire and suffered minor injuries, Baxter said. Firefighters have contained the one-alarm garage fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.