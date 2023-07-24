SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested in San Francisco after he allegedly assaulted an elderly woman and spat on another person on Friday, police said. The victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to Stockton Street between Ellis Street and O’Farrell Street for a reported assault at about 11:15 p.m. Officers found the victim at the scene, and she was taken to a hospital.

The San Francisco Police Department officers also found the victim who was allegedly spat on. He told police the suspect was not provoked when he assaulted the elderly woman.

The suspect was detained by good Samaritans and was arrested after police arrived. He was identified as James Ramsey, 27.

Ramsey was booked into jail for assault likely to produce great bodily injury, crime against an elder, assault and battery, committing a felony while on bail and resisting arrest. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Alameda County.