PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery of an elderly woman that took place Friday night, according to Palo Alto police.

The incident occurred at around 7:36 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tanland Drive. A woman in her 70s returned to her parked car and placed her purse on the passenger’s seat, police said.

A man walked over to her car, opened the passenger side door and tried to take her purse. A struggle ensued over the purse until the suspect eventually stole the purse and ran back to a waiting vehicle which later sped away towards Amarillo Avenue, police said.

The victim complained of pain to one of her hands but refused medical attention. The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 18 to 22-years-old wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The suspect vehicle is described as a minivan or hatchback, gray in color. The victim did not see the driver of the suspect vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Palo Alto Police Department at (650)-329-2413.