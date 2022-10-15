(KRON) — With just a few weeks out from the midterm elections, efforts are happening now to get out the vote in communities of color. Organizers with the Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley and Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss the outreach campaign to get more people to the polls in November.
Election 2022: Latino and black community organizers get out the vote
by: Stephanie Lin
