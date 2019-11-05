A look at candidates for San Francisco District Attorney ahead of Tuesday’s election

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tuesday is Election Day in San Francisco and there are four candidates vying for the district attorney position following former District Attorney George Gascon’s abrupt resignation.

Mayor Breed appointed Suzy Loftus as interim DA last month after Gascon’s resignation. This controversial decision with met with protests.

Critics of the move say Breed appointing a candidate she endorsed gives Loftus an unfair advantage over her rivals.

KRON4 held a debate with all four candidates in this race.

Get to know the candidates by watching the debate here.

Interim District Attorney Loftus walked side by side Monday with Breed who is backing Loftus and was the one who swore her into her current role.

Loftus says that she is ready to bring change to the city.

Though arguably the candidate who has garnered the most attention for wanting to bring change is Chesa Boudin.

Boudin is a public defender who has been endorsed by Bernie Sanders and featured in both the Washington Post and Mother Jones.

Though he’s opposed by the San Francisco Police Officers Association — in fact, the association says they are neutral with other candidates but against Boudin

Boudin, who grew up visiting his parents in jail, fired back Monday night.

Longtime prosecutor Nancy Tung, also a candidate for DA in this race, says San Francisco is top of the list for property crimes and reports filed per capita.

Deputy State Attorney General Leif Dautch is also running for the DA’s top spot as well.

He supports the creation of an auto burglary task force and wants to crack down on drug dealers plaguing the city.

