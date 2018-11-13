Democrat Kyrsten Sinema wins Arizona US Senate seat
PHOENIX (AP) - Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema has won Arizona’s open U.S. Senate seat, beating Republican Rep. Martha McSally.
The race between Sinema and McSally was one of the most closely watched in the nation. Sinema was declared the winner Monday as her lead grew insurmountable during Arizona’s lengthy vote-count.
Sinema is a former liberal activist who became a centrist member of Congress. Her win follows years of Democratic shutouts at the statewide level in Arizona and shows that the longtime Republican bastion is becoming a swing state.
McSally hammered Sinema over her former liberal stances and claimed she was pretending to be a centrist.
Sinema criticized McSally’s vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act and kept her distance from national Democrats.
Sinema succeeds Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who opted not to run.
