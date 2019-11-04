Election 2019: Races to watch in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tuesday is Election Day in the Bay Area.

During this November’s special election, there are some hot races to keep an eye on in San Francisco.

Here’s a look at some of the important races happening across the Bay Area:

San Francisco Mayor

San Francisco’s mayor London Breed faces an easy reelection in Tuesday’s election. She succeeded Ed Lee after he passed away in Dec. 2018. However, Breed has a hefty list of problems to solve, including a homelessness crisis, drug epidemic and a housing shortfall.

Candidates:

London Breed

Robert Jordan

Wilma Pang

Paul Robertson

Joel Ventresca

Ellen Lee Zhou

San Francisco District Attorney

Following former District Attorney George Gascon’s abrupt resignation, Mayor Breed appointed Suzy Loftus as inter DA last month. This controversial decision with met with protests. Critics of the move say Breed appointing a candidate she endorsed gives Loftus an unfair advantage over her rivals.

KRON4 held a debate with all four candidates in this race. Get to know the candidates by watching the debate here.

Candidate:

Chesa Boudin

Leif Dautch

Suzy Loftus

Nancy Tung

San Francisco Board of Supervisors District 5

Incumbent Vallie Brown’s supervisor seat is up for grabs during this election.

Candidates:

Vallie Brown

Ryan Lam

Nomvula O’Meara

Dean Preston

San Francisco Proposition A: Affordable Housing Bond

The measure seeks a $600 million in bonds to build, fix or acquire affordable housing for low-income residents, seniors and educators. The measure is supported by Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. It’s considered to be the city’s largest affordable housing bond ever.

A ‘Yes’ vote would authorize the $600 million bond. A ‘No’ would vote against authorizing the bond.

San Francisco Proposition C: Vaping Products Regulation

This measure, backed by electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs, would overturn the citywide ban on e-cigarette sales and restrict the sales of vaping products. San Francisco-based Juul spent $12 million on Proposition C before pulling financial support for it in September.

A ‘Yes’ vote would overturn the ban on vaping products. A ‘No’ vote would leave the ban in place.

San Francisco Proposition D: Traffic Congestion Mitigation Tax

This measure would tax ride-share companies. It would tax every Uber and Lyft ride between 1.5% and 3.25%. The tax would bring up to $32 million for transit improvements.

A ‘Yes’ vote would be in favor of the tax. A ‘No’ would be a vote against the tax.

Brisbane Measure E: Cannabis Business License Tax Measure

This measure would impose a marijuana business tax of up to 6% of gross receipts to help fund general city services.

A ‘Yes’ vote is in favor of the tax. A ‘No’ is a vote against the tax.

