Race for San Francisco DA still too close to call

Elections

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Here’s the latest look at new numbers in the race for San Francisco’s District Attorney.

Suzy Loftus remains in the lead with almost 68,000 votes.

Chesa Boudin is right behind her with over 67,000 votes.

The race is still too close to call.

Election officials say we might not have final numbers until next week.

