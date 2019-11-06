Election Results: San Francisco District Attorney

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One of the biggest races in the Bay Area is the race for San Francisco District Attorney.

Four candidates are vying for the position following former DA George Gascon’s abrupt resignation: Chesa Boudin, Leif Dautch, Suzy Loftus, and Nancy Tung.

Real-Time Election Results

Background on the DA Race

KRON4 held a debate with all four candidates in this race. Get to know the candidates by watching the debate here.

Mayor Breed appointed Suzy Loftus as interim DA last month after Gascon’s resignation. This controversial decision was met with protests. Critics of the move say Breed appointing a candidate she endorsed gives Loftus an unfair advantage over her rivals.

Though arguably the candidate who has garnered the most attention for wanting to bring change is Chesa Boudin. Boudin is a public defender who has been endorsed by Bernie Sanders and featured in both the Washington Post and Mother Jones.

Though he’s opposed by the San Francisco Police Officers Association. In fact, the association says they are neutral with other candidates but against Boudin.

Longtime prosecutor Nancy Tung is also a candidate in the race. She says San Francisco is top of the list for property crimes and reports filed per capita.

Deputy State Attorney General Leif Dautch is also running for the DA’s top spot as well. He supports the creation of an auto burglary task force and wants to crack down on drug dealers plaguing the city.

