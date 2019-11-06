San Francisco ballot measures: What was approved, rejected

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco voters voted on Tuesday on several ballot measures in this year’s election.
Here’s a roundup of ballot measures and latest results.
PROPOSITION C
Vaping products will remain banned in San Francisco.
A total 80% of voters rejected Proposition C, which was the measure to overturn the vaping products ban in the city.
San Francisco-based e-cigarette company Juul spent $12 million to put Prop C on the ballot before they pulled their support for it last month.
PROPOSITION A
San Francisco voters want more affordable housing.
Proposition A passed with 69% of the vote.
It’s for a $600 million bond to build and fix affordable housing in San Francisco.
It will help low-income residents, seniors, and teachers.
Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors backed the measure.
It’s considered to be the city’s largest affordable housing bond ever.
PROPOSITION D
Uber and Lyft rides are about to get more expensive in San Francisco.
A total 67% of voters approved Proposition D, which would tax rideshare companies between 1.5% and 3.25% for every ride.
The tax would bring up to $32 million for transit improvements.
