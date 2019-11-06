San Francisco ballot measures: What was approved, rejected

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco voters voted on Tuesday on several ballot measures in this year’s election.

Here’s a roundup of ballot measures and latest results.

PROPOSITION C

Vaping products will remain banned in San Francisco.

A total 80% of voters rejected Proposition C, which was the measure to overturn the vaping products ban in the city.

San Francisco-based e-cigarette company Juul spent $12 million to put Prop C on the ballot before they pulled their support for it last month.

PROPOSITION A

San Francisco voters want more affordable housing.

Proposition A passed with 69% of the vote.

It’s for a $600 million bond to build and fix affordable housing in San Francisco.

It will help low-income residents, seniors, and teachers.

Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors backed the measure.

It’s considered to be the city’s largest affordable housing bond ever.

PROPOSITION D

Uber and Lyft rides are about to get more expensive in San Francisco.

A total 67% of voters approved Proposition D, which would tax rideshare companies between 1.5% and 3.25% for every ride.

The tax would bring up to $32 million for transit improvements.

