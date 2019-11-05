San Francisco Elections 2019: Important things to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

There will be a number of important races in San Francisco, including the race for mayor.

Incumbent Mayor London Breed is up for reelection and is going up against 5 candidates.

San Francisco voters will also choose a San Francisco district attorney and vote on Proposition C, which is a measure to overturn the city’s vaping ban.

Proposition A – an affordable housing bond measure – is also on the ballot, as well as Proposition D – which is a tax on rideshare companies to help fix and ease traffic.

When do polls open?

Polls open at 7 a.m. in San Francisco and will stay open until 8 p.m.

Where do I go?

To find a polling place near you, you can enter your address and find one here.

What about returning my ballot in the mail or in person?

For your vote to count, mailed ballots must be postmarked before or on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and received by the Department of Elections by Friday, Nov. 8.

You can also return your ballot in person by 8 p.m. today.