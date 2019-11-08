Suzy Loftus holds lead over Chesa Boudin in SF DA race

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Department of Elections released new numbers Thursday in the race for District Attorney.

Interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus is still in the lead but Chesa Boudin is now only 879 votes behind her.

As of Thursday at 4 p.m.:

Suzy Loftus: 67,916

Chesa Boudin: 67,037

There are still around 38,000 ballots still need to be counted, according to the department.

Both candidates have released statements saying they are optimistic about their chances.

Loftus says she’s glad her ranked choice voting lead has increased.

Boudin says he’s pleased the majority of San Franciscans so far have selected him as their first choice.

Background on the DA Race

KRON4 held a debate with all four candidates in this race. Get to know the candidates by watching the debate here.

Mayor Breed appointed Suzy Loftus as interim DA last month after Gascon’s resignation. This controversial decision was met with protests. Critics of the move say Breed appointing a candidate she endorsed gives Loftus an unfair advantage over her rivals.

The candidate who has arguably garnered the most attention for wanting to bring change is Chesa Boudin. Boudin is a public defender who has been endorsed by Bernie Sanders and featured in both the Washington Post and Mother Jones.

Though he’s opposed by the San Francisco Police Officers Association. In fact, the association says they are neutral with other candidates but against Boudin.

Longtime prosecutor Nancy Tung is also a candidate in the race. She says San Francisco is top of the list for property crimes and reports filed per capita.

Deputy State Attorney General Leif Dautch is also running for the DA’s top spot as well. He supports the creation of an auto burglary task force and wants to crack down on drug dealers plaguing the city.

