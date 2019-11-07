Live Now
WATCH KRONON FOR NONSTOP LIVE COVERAGE

Votes continue to be counted in SF District Attorney race

Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It could be another week before we learn who the San Francisco District Attorney is.

Right now interim district attorney Suzy Loftus maintains a slight lead over Chesa Boudin 51% to about 49%.

There are still about 70,000 ballots that have not been counted, including 57,000 mail-in ballots.

Both candidates have released statements saying they are optimistic about their chances.

Loftus says she’s glad her ranked choice voting lead has increased.

Boudin says he’s pleased the majority of San Franciscans so far have selected him as their first choice.

>> More election results here.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News