Votes continue to be counted in SF District Attorney race

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It could be another week before we learn who the San Francisco District Attorney is.

Right now interim district attorney Suzy Loftus maintains a slight lead over Chesa Boudin 51% to about 49%.

There are still about 70,000 ballots that have not been counted, including 57,000 mail-in ballots.

Both candidates have released statements saying they are optimistic about their chances.

Loftus says she’s glad her ranked choice voting lead has increased.

Boudin says he’s pleased the majority of San Franciscans so far have selected him as their first choice.

