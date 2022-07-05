AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday that the Electra Fire reached 3034 acres, more than 2000 acres larger than reported the night before but remained at 0% containment.

Crews are using controlled burns to guard homes in the area.

Evacuation orders are in effect for residents around Lake Amador, Figtree Lane, Ponderosa Way, and Clinton Road.

About 13,000 people are without power at the request of CAL FIRE.

According to CAL FIRE, one first responder has been injured and 450 structures are threatened.

CAL FIRE said 1225 total personnel were battling the Electra Fire.

About 100 people to shelter in a PG&E building on Electra Road Monday night where they later had to be rescued from as flames began to surround the building.

The Red Cross has opened up two shelters in the area: one at Mountain Oaks School, 150 Oak Street and one at the Italian Picnic Grounds, 581 State Highway 49 in Sutter Creek.

As of 2:41 p.m. the Red Cross has closed the San Andreas Town Hall shelter.

The fire is burning in the same direction and area as the 2015 Butte Fire which killed 2 people, destroyed 877 structures and damaged 44 others.