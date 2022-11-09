(KRON) — California Lieutenant Gov. Eleni Kounalakis has been elected for another term, defeating Republican challenger Angela Underwood Jacobs. Kounalakis was sworn in as the Golden State’s 50th lieutenant governor by Gov. Gavin Newsom in January of 2019.

Prior to that, she served as President Barack Obama’s Ambassador to the Republic of Hungary from 2010 until 2013. She was the first Greek-American woman to serve as a U.S. Ambassador.

With 42% of the vote reported, Kounalakis is at 57.82% compared to Underwood Jacobs at 42.19%. Kounalakis’ win followed news of Newsom’s re-election. The governor easily cruised to a second term with AP projecting him as the winner within minutes of the polls closing Tuesday.