Elon Musk announces free delivery of FDA-approved ventilators to hospitals worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday announced his company has extra FDA-approved ventilators for hospitals around the world in dire need of more medical equipment to combat the coronavirus.

In a tweet, Musk said the free ventilators will ship to hospitals worldwide “within Tesla delivery regions” at no charge.

Musk added that the only requirement to obtaining the ventilators is they be used “immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse.”

We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2020

Just last week Musk donated more than 1,200 ventilators to California officials to help with hospitals providing treatment for patients with coronavirus.

Musk said the devices were purchased from China and airlifted to the state, tweeting: “China had an oversupply, so we bought 1255 FDA-approved ResMed, Philips & Medtronic ventilators on Friday night and airshipped them to LA. If you want a free ventilator installed, please let us know!”

