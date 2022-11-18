SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk has reportedly sent a company email to the Twitter engineering team asking anyone who writes software to report to Twitter HQ in San Francisco Friday by 2 p.m. The email was reported by Platformer editor Zoë Schiffer and corroborated by a report in Fortune. The Fortune report also cites a source indicating that between 1,000 to 1,200 employees effectively resigned Thursday by declining to click “yes” on a form Musk sent out requiring employees to commit to working long hours at intense pace if they wished to remain at Twitter.

Musk’s demand that Twitter staff go ‘hardcore,’ or leave was apparently not well received by Twitter’s remaining employees. The employees who declined to click yes had effectively submitted their resignation, according to the terms laid out by Musk.

The mass resignations follow mass layoffs two weeks ago, in which the Tesla CEO and self-proclaimed “Chief Twit” laid off half of the company’s staff, about 3,700 people. It’s currently unclear how many people remain at Twitter.

Musk’s call out to coders and the reported resignations come amid speculation that Twitter could be dangerously understaffed. On the eve of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there is speculation that Twitter may not be able to handle the surge in use and could go dark at a time when it’s not clear if there are enough remaining staff members to fix it.

On Thursday, many Twitter users took to the platform to say their goodbyes to other users, using the hashtag #RIPTwitter. The reported resignations are the latest episode in what’s been a short, but chaotic tenure in charge of the social media platform for Musk.

The backlash against Musk’s takeover of the company has included someone projecting anti-Musk messaging on the exterior of Twitter HQ, labeling the billionaire a “space Karen,” a “lawless oligarch” and a “bankruptcy baby,” among other insults.