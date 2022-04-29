(KRON) — Elon Musk responded to a tweet from Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez indirectly referring to him as a “billionaire with an ego problem,” by telling the progressive New York Democratic representative to “stop hitting on me.”

“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him out to dinner and made him feel special.”

“Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy,” Musk, who acquired Twitter earlier this week, tweeted in reply. He included a blushing faced emoji in his response.

Ocasio-Cortez then appeared to tweet back, responding, “I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok,” before apparently deleting her reply, although not before it had been screenshot by some users.

Twitter sold itself to Musk on Monday in a deal worth roughly $44 billion. Since then, speculation has been rampant about how the billionaire Tesla CEO might modify the platform. This is particularly regarding measures Twitter has taken to dampen down hate speech and whether Musk might reverse the Twitter ban on former President Donald Trump.

Twitter banned Trump, who Ocasio-Cortez has been an outspoken critic of, in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.