Emergency alert mistakenly sent to some in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Thousands of Bay Area residents mistakenly received an emergency alert on Thursday from the County of Napa cautioning extreme fire danger in the area, advising people to leave if necessary for people nowhere near fires.

People living in Solano, Contra Costa, Marin, Yolo, and other counties reportedly received these alerts.

Official government social media accounts were quick to take to their profiles and ease resident’s concerns, assuring that there were no evacuations ordered in their respective counties.

Currently, there are only evacuations in Napa and Sonoma Counties.

The full list of evacuation areas and resources can be found here.

We've received word that @CountyofNapa sent out an "extreme fire danger" message via the Wireless Emergency Alert system. This was not intended for Marin County residents; there are NO evacuations in effect for #MarinCounty. — Marin County (@maringov) October 1, 2020

Napa County sent a wireless emergency alert stating "Extreme Fire Danger. Stay Alert and leave area if you feel unsafe." This message was not intended for Solano County residents. There are no active fires burning in Solano County and no evacuation orders in effect. — Alert Solano (@AlertSolano) October 1, 2020

There are no active fires in Fairfield@CountyofNapa sent a wireless emergency alert advising of extreme fire danger. This message was not intended for Solano County residents. There are no active fires burning in Solano County and no evacuation orders. Please share. pic.twitter.com/NtQz8v1hqW — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) October 1, 2020

There are no active fires or evacuations in Contra Costa County. Napa County sent a wireless emergency alert stating “Extreme Fire Danger. Stay Alert and leave area if you feel unsafe.” This message was not intended for Contra Costa residents. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) October 1, 2020

There are no active fires burning in Contra Costa County County and no evacuation orders in effect. Napa County sent a WEA stating “Extreme Fire Danger. Stay Alert and leave area if you feel unsafe.” This message was not intended for Contra Costa residents — Contra Costa CWS (@CoCoCWS) October 1, 2020