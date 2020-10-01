Emergency alert mistakenly sent to some in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Thousands of Bay Area residents mistakenly received an emergency alert on Thursday from the County of Napa cautioning extreme fire danger in the area, advising people to leave if necessary for people nowhere near fires.
People living in Solano, Contra Costa, Marin, Yolo, and other counties reportedly received these alerts.
Official government social media accounts were quick to take to their profiles and ease resident’s concerns, assuring that there were no evacuations ordered in their respective counties.
Currently, there are only evacuations in Napa and Sonoma Counties.
The full list of evacuation areas and resources can be found here.