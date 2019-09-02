Emergency repairs prompt intermittent closures of Highway 24 in Lafayette

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Emergency road work caused intermittent closures on westbound Highway 24 Monday.

According to CHP, overhead wires were hit and damaged by a car around 5:30 a.m.

Due to this crash, emergency road work began Monday afternoon, causing major delays, including intermittent closures of the entire highway.

The closure took place between Oak Hill Road and Pleasant Hill Road on eastbound Highway 24 between Pleasant Hill Road and Acalanes Road on westbound Highway 24.

Drivers were advised to avoid Highway 24 if possible.

Alternate routes include I-80 to SR-4 and vice versa, or I-680 to I-580 and vice versa.

The crash also caused a power outage in the Lafayette area.

PG&E says power should be restored by 5 p.m.

When the crash first happened, about 725 customers were without power, and as of 2 p.m. only 115 remained in the dark.

> Click here to view a live traffic map. (opens in a new tab)”>>> Click here to view a live traffic map.

Latest News Headlines: