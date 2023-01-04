(KRON) — With the storm only worsening as it moves through the Bay Area, several areas are offering emergency storm shelters for those in need.

Find one near you below.

San Fransisco

The San Fransisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing has made shelter beds available at several locations, according to a tweet from District 6 San Fransisco Board of Supervisors member Matt Dorsey.

Beds will be available through Sunday, Jan. 15 on a first-come-first-served basis at the following locations in San Fransisco:

Next Door Shelter: 1001 Polk Street (intake 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

MCS South: 525 5th Street (intake 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Sanctuary: 201 8th Street (intake 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

St. Mary’s Cathedral: 111 Gough Street (intake begins at 6 p.m.)

SF County Fair Building: 1199 9th Avenue (intake 24/7 through Jan. 6)

East Bay

Fremont

A map of the emergency storm shelter from Alameda County Social Services.

Alameda County Social Services is opening emergency storm shelters in the Washington High School Small Gymnasium at 38442 Fremont Avenue, Fremont from Wednesday, Jan 4 through Friday, Jan. 6. The shelters will be offering warm meals, beverages and face masks. Pets are welcome and will be kenneled with food and water on site, according to officials.

Officials advise to enter through the parking lot on County Drive. Call 510-574-2050 for more information.

Union City

The Union City Ruggerio Senior Center is opening its doors as an emergency storm shelter to those in need at 33997 Alvarado-Niles Road from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning at 8 a.m., according to the city. The shelter is pet friendly with a leash, crate or cage and masks can be provided.

KRON On is streaming live news now

North Bay

San Rafael

Marin County will activate its overnight emergency warming shelter for those experiencing homelessness during this week’s storm. The shelter is located at the Marin County Health and Wellness campus located at 3240 Kerner Boulevard from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m.

Learn more here.

This article may be updated with more emergency storm shelters.