Emerson college poll shows how Californians feel about recall election

An Inside California Politics Emerson college poll shows only 38% of respondents would vote to recall the governor, which is short of the majority required.

Although, 58% of respondents believe it is time for a change for the 2022 election.

“There’s a lot of voters who are on the fence on this issue, well right now it leans that they will vote against the recall, there’s so many undecided that it’s really a toss-up. And I expect see the democrats probably make some noise about it, to make sure they’re framing their agenda properly,” said Spencer Campbell, the director of Emerson Polling