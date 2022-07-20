(KRON) — The Emeryville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt House Tuesday night, shortly after 6:00 p.m., according to a social media post from the department. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located evidence of a shooting. The victim, a 28-year-old Mississippi resident, was later located at an area hospital.

The individual reportedly underwent surgery and their condition is currently unknown. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 596-3700.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.