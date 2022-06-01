SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The glory days of dyed-black swooped bangs, “guy-liner,” skinny jeans and millennial angst are returning to San Francisco this summer through a handful of events celebrating “emo” nostalgia.

For those looking for an excuse to squeeze into that old My Chemical Romance T-shirt, there’s the upcoming “We Write Sins! Emo Prom” on Friday, June 3. The Emo Prom will appropriately feature music from your favorite pop punk artists such as 3 oh 3, Paramore, The Used, Blink-182, and Green Day. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. This event is open to anyone 21 years or older.

If you’re looking for a blast of emo nostalgia in a concert-like setting, you might check out The Emo Night Tour on Saturday, June 18. Another Planet Entertainment–the producer behind San Francisco’s festival Outside Lands Festival — is working with The Independent to put on the show. Folks in the South Bay may want to check out the July 15 show in San Jose. DJs will be playing songs from your early aughts emo favorites like Taking Back Sunday and Fall Out Boy.

If you miss out on the The Emo Night Tour but still want to be part of “The Black Parade,” there’s the Emo Brunch happening at The Midway on July 16 and 30. Emo Brunch will highlight music from artists like My Chemical Romance and Panic! At The Disco and features emo-themed menu items such as “Fall Out Fried Chicken & Waffles,” “Paramore Breakfast Pizza,” and “Tofu Back Sunday Scramble.”

For those among us who are too old, or too young to have had a MySpace page, Merriam Webster defines emo as a type of rock music “influenced by punk rock and featuring introspective and emotionally fraught lyrics.”

But to some of those (ahem, millennials) who grew up immersed in emo culture, it was so much more than that. Or at least it was at the time.