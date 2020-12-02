Emotional support animals no longer service animals on flights

A service dog strolls through the isle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport while taking part in a training exercise in in 2017. The Transportation Department issued a final rule Wednesday covering service animals, saying only dogs can qualify, and they have to be specially trained to help a person with disabilities. For years, some travelers have been bringing untrained dogs and all kinds of other animals on board by claiming they need the animal for emotional support. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced its final rules on air travel with service animals on Wednesday.

The rules generally give airlines more authority to be stricter about the animals they allow on flights, including the option for airlines to recognize emotional support animals as pets, not service animals which get more privileges.

Service animals are now defined only as a dog that is individually trained to work or perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability. People may also be required to submit a form to the airline attesting to the animal’s training, behavior and good health.

If an emotional support animal is recognized as a pet, and depending on the specific airlines policy’s, they will generally have to be checked in as a carry-on, or travel in the cargo area depending on the breed and size of the animal.

More rule changes include:

Requires airlines to treat psychiatric service animals the same as other service animals.

Allows airlines to require forms developed by DOT attesting to a service animal’s health, behavior and training, and if taking a long flight attesting that the service animal can either not relieve itself, or can relieve itself in a sanitary manner.

Allows airlines to require individuals traveling with a service animal to provide the DOT service animal form(s) up to 48 hours in advance of the date of travel if the passenger’s reservation was made prior to that time.

Prohibits airlines from requiring passengers with a disability who are traveling with a service animal to physically check-in at the airport instead of using the online check in process.

Allows airlines to require a person with a disability seeking to travel with a service animal to provide the DOT service animal form(s) at the passenger’s departure gate on the date of travel.

Allows airlines to limit the number of service animals traveling with a single passenger with a disability to two service animals.

Allows airlines to require a service animal to fit within its handler’s foot space on the aircraft.

Allows airlines to require that service animals be harnessed, leashed, or tethered at all times in the airport and on the aircraft.

Continues to allow airlines to refuse transportation to service animals that exhibit aggressive behavior and that pose a direct threat to the health or safety of others.

Continues to prohibit airlines from refusing to transport a service animal solely based on breed.

The new rules can be found here and will go into effect in 30 days.