ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Several stores inside of a shopping center in the East Bay are closing down early due to a power outage that’s impacting over 50,000 customers on Sunday.

Businesses located at the South Shore Center in Alameda scrambled to figure out next steps after the power outage. Employees in the area tell KRON4 that even internet is also hard to reach in the area.

KRON On is streaming now

The Ross located in the shopping center closed early after the outage. Photos from the Trader Joe’s nearby show employees milling about, waiting for further instructions.

Employees stand outside of Trader Joe’s waiting for further instructions

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Oakland International Airport came to a standstill for over an hour after the loss of power. Power was restored to the airport by 3 p.m. on Sunday.