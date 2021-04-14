Employment opportunity: Dollar General to add thousands of new jobs

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (KRON) – In another sign of the economy recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, variety store chain Dollar General announced that it plans to add 20,000 new jobs this spring.

Through nation-wide virtual and in-person job events from April 19-23, the company hopes to fill vacancies in its store operations, distribution center, private fleet and store support center.

“As a rapidly-growing company, we are proud to provide individuals with opportunities to start or advance their careers while serving as a positive economic presence in each community we call home,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer. “The power of coupling our mission of Serving Others with one of our key operating priorities, investing in our diverse teams through development, empowerment and inclusion, makes DG an employer of choice, and we look forward to welcoming new employees to come grow with our DG family this spring.”

More details on the hiring departments, as well as the job events can be found at the company’s careers page.