Equinox owner’s plans to host Trump fundraiser brings calls for boycott

NEW YORK (CNN/KRON) — The billionaire owner of Equinox is holding a fundraiser for President Donald Trump, which had prompted calls for a boycott of the luxury gym and its associated businesses SoulCycle and Blink Fitness.

Real estate developer Stephen Ross is chairman and majority owner of the Related Companies, which oversees Equinox Fitness.

According to the invitation, Ross will host a luncheon in the Hamptons on Friday. Attendees will pay up to $100,000 for a picture with the President and $250,000 to listen in on a roundtable discussion.

A spokesperson for Equinox and SoulCycle said they don’t have anything to do with the event, don’t support it and don’t use company profits to fund politicians.

She also said Ross is a passive investor and isn’t involved in the management of either business.

But that hasn’t stopped people from pushing back.

There have also been calls to boycott some of his company’s real estate properties, including Hudson Yards in New York.

