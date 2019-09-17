Live Now
Escaped inmate captured in San Francisco apartment complex

News

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An inmate who walked away from the Salinas Valley State Prison was apprehended Monday night at an apartment complex in San Francisco, according to authorities.

Adam L. Beck, 35, was reported missing from the minimum-support facility at 5:17 a.m. Saturday.

At 4:17 p.m. Monday, officers found Beck, took him into custody and transported him back to the Salinas Valley State Prison.

“Beck was received by CDCR in September 2018 from Placer County and Santa Clara County to serve four years for evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, and for carrying concealed dirk or dagger,” according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Authorities say he may face possible charges relating to this incident.

