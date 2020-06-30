European Union reopens its borders to 14 nations, but not to US tourists

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Europen Union has announced it is reopening its borders July 1 to 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.
Also on the list of countries banned from the EU for now are visitors from Russia, Brazil, and India.
Countries identified as “safe” on the draft list were selected based on data including new infections per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, according to the New York Times.
In early March, the Trump administration barred European travelers from entering the US, citing outbreaks of the virus in northern Italy, Germany, and in others in the bloc.
Citizens from the following countries will be allowed into the EU’s 27 members and four other nations in Europe’s visa-free Schengen travel zone: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.
The EU said China is “subject to confirmation of reciprocity,” meaning it must lift all restrictions on European citizens entering China before it will allow Chinese citizens back in.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
