Evacuation orders issued due to brush fire near HWY 37 in Novato

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – A brush fire in Novato prompted evacuation orders on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was burning near Highway 37 causing residents in the area of Woodview, Hampton, and Greenview Lanes to be forced to evacuate.

The Sheriff’s Office asked residents to use Crest Road to School to Atherton in order to evacuate.

Marin County Fire crews contained the blaze at 6.7 acres.

Evacuation order for Greenpoint Lane, woodview Lane and Hampton Lane for Brush Fire. Use Crest road to school. https://t.co/jbJBX4p7yZ — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) September 10, 2019

CHP reported all lanes were closed in both directions at US-101 ramp to 37, in addition to all eastbound lanes on 37 near South Navato Avenue and westbound lanes at Lakeville.

All lanes have since been reopened.

Evacuation orders have been lifted except for the residents on Green Point Lane.