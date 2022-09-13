PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials have issued evacuation orders due to the Dutch Fire burning north of the Mosquito Fire in Placer County.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are evacuating the Ridge Road area off of Interstate 80 near Dutch Flat. Frost Hill Road, Murray Ranch Road, the Monte Visa Exit and Alta Forestry Road are also under evacuation orders, according to the sheriff’s office.

CAL FIRE reported after 2:45 p.m. Tuesday that the fire is 25 acres.

Both directions of I-80 are closed near the area with eastbound lanes shut down at Colfax and westbound lanes closed at the State Route 20 junction, according to Caltrans District 3.

Fire along #DutchFlat & 80 has closed a portion of the freeway and forced evacuations to the area. Hand crew from the sequoias tells me they were flown in by helicopter, in case flames jump onto the other side of the Hwy. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Erpba3PM8C — Rowena Lugtu-Shaddox aka RO (@RoShaddox) September 13, 2022

Around 2 p.m., Caltrans previously reported that only the westbound lane on I-80 was closed at the junction. It was reduced to one lane before that. The sheriff’s office said the westbound I-80 lane at Crystal Springs is closed and traffic will be diverted down State Route 20.

The sheriff’s office urges evacuees to drive east on Alta Bonny Nook to Crystal Springs to leave the area.

The traffic is being routed through Nevada City and Grass Valley and construction on a State Route 20 project are being stopped for the day, according to Caltrans.

The sheriff’s office said a temporary evacuation center has been set up at Sierra Vista Community Center at 55 School Street in Colfax, CA 95713.