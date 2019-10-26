Evacuation warning for Lake County residents near Kincade Fire

The threat from a wildfire that destroyed 21 homes in Northern California’s wine country is growing.

The blaze in Sonoma County previously prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people in Geyserville.

CLICK HERE FOR AN INTERACTIVE MAP OF THE KINCADE FIRE

On Friday night, fire officials warned people in six small communities in neighboring Lake County to be prepared to evacuate at any time if the order is given. Several thousand people live in the area.

The communities are in an area where a 2015 blaze killed four people and burned nearly 2,000 homes and other buildings.

Crews are struggling in the battle against the Sonoma County fire. Fierce gusty winds expected to return Saturday night could drive it through the area with even more intensity.